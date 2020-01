A teen was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia yesterday after being charged with wounding another teen in a skirmish that left one person dead at Port Kaituma.

The 17-year-old appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown on a charge of wounding.

The charge stated that on December 24th, 2019, at 4 Miles, Port Kaituma, North West, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Keon Hutson with intent to maim, disfigure or to cause grievous bodily harm.