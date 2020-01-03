Concerning our Jubilee and oily campaign 2020

Hello there Stabroek News readers and friends. Welcome to this SN feature which first appeared during 1997 Elections Campaign.

This “column” is intended to sprinkle some humour, wit and light heartedness on otherwise contentious issues as “parties” and individuals jostle to either retain or regain political authority as Jubilee Celebrations and Oil beckon. So here goes…

***

● Besides “Hello”, shouldn’t we say and write “Hola”? Because the opposition is charging that Cuban, Dominican Republican, Venezuelan and Brazilian visitors might vote! What? And Haitians too? But do you know that a Ugandan or Indian citizen of the Commonwealth who has lived here for a certain number of months can vote in our upcoming elections? It’s a fact!

● The Coalition’s Brigadier Leader has declared his intention and in Creolese “I en leffing fuh juss now!” and his Prime Minister Prakash has even composed a verse in praise of his leadership – and expected victory:

“Our Granger is no political stranger

And he is no national danger

He remains our arranger and saviour

And after February’s Jubilee, vote right in March

As Our Dave Guyana will save!”

(Those lyrics are to be put to music.)

***

● This column will award prizes soon to any young first-time voter (18-22) who can name the leaders and emblems of ten of the 15/16 political parties contesting.

● The “Republican” Pastor/Priest Party is somewhat worried after reading what we revealed last time: Psalms 75 (6-8) declares: “Promotion cometh neither from the East nor from the West or South. But God is the Judge; He pulleth down one and setteth up another. For in the Hand of the Lord there is a cup! And the wine is red!”

We therefore wonder: who would Jesus vote for? Who would Lucifer, Satan, the Devil vote for? Until…