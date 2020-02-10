Concerning our Jubilee and Oily Campaign (#7)

Is this jubilee month pre-election day campaign an oily, slippery affair? Or the election itself? You read between the lines of this 7th edition of this serious/humorous feature to decide for yourself

********

If donkeys can vote, Annette’s jumbies can too!

Firstly we – and this feature – must demonstrate no disrespect for the dead. Indeed our local tradition and conventions dictate that nothing “ill” must be mentioned about the deceased soon after death. Even if he/she was a convicted serial killer or illegal multiple voter.

Since during by-gone PNC elections when there were “overseas votes” allowed, it was discovered that only donkeys – both jackasses and jennyasses – dwelt where foreign Guyanese “voters” addresses were located, it was also no surprise that ghosts, known locally as “Jumbees” cast votes in those memorable elections. For the very alive PNC candidates.

Those days are gone. But the Kaieteur News Dem Boys recently reported that some of our current candidates are holding election campaign rallies in big cemeteries and village burial grounds/ grave-yards.

Reportedly many deceased comrades are on the final 2020 voters list. APNU’s Cde Annette might be appointed Returning Officer for the Deceased Polling Division!

In fact, rumour has it that the Coalition, sensing the elections could be crucially close, has planned a grand jumbee-jamboree rally for the last Sunday before Polling Day. Dr Reid, Steve Narain and Hugh Desmond are to be invited to speak. Comrade Anette is set to chair the revival Rally scheduled for the Wismar-Christian-burg Valley of the Departed. These elections are serious!

**********

SASOD, LGBTQ+, PRP, Bolsonaro, Mayor Pete

Boy oh boy! Comrade oh Comrade! Elections really do provoke some intensive, even intrusive debates! Modern times in Guyana have thrown up a distinctive community- the LGBTQ – meaning persons of many genders: Lesbian, Gay, Transgender, Bi-Sexual, Queer. They are rigorously represented by an organization, a society: SASOD.

In the thirties to sixties these folks were ridiculed, molested, taunted, called colourful/derogatory names by the straight (laced) society. Their civil, human, gender rights were ignored. Now they are a solid voting constituency. But they won’t vote for the People’s Republic Party of Pastors who would hardly “solicit” their support.

This feature is certain that our LGBTQ’s are quite aware of two relevant overseas happenings: (1) The president of our giant southern neighbour Brazil – Jair Bolsonaro- is not at all fond of Gay people. Openly homophobic, the Brazilian President publicly hinted that if his own son becomes a gay, he Bolsonaro, would ensure his death!

(2) The Democrats are selecting one of many candidates to oppose President Donald Trump in November. Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg is now a front runner. Mayor Pete is Gay and legally married to his male companion. If Mayor Pete becomes the next American President, how would they refer to his husband? The First????

********

Campaign Kaisos?

The Mashramani 2020 calypsoes reflect the Election Campaign Season. Seemingly, many contestants are PNC/APNU as their calypso entries to this year’s competition are openly Pro-Granger/APNU.

There is even one by the Mighty Perai which has a connection to the PPP’s Rohee veiled sexual “joke”. Perai sings about “Palm-on-the-Key”!

********

● No-Nonsense Mia!

The Bajan Lady PM Mia Mottley just received a High Guyanese Honour. Bet our leading Election Candidates would love to emulate her. At the last Barbadian Elections Mia won all the seats! All!

● Same-race card- at last!

Congrats hereby go out to Pegasus Presidential Candidate Mr Badal he has chosen a female Indo- attorney for possible Prime Minister. His Change Guyana has “changed” the usual Mix- raced masquerade! Until…