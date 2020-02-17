Concerning our Jubilee and Oily Campaign (#8)

Another edition of the elections goings-on by your favourite Campaign Observer. Serious election campaign issues viewed seriously. And humorously.

Give this feature a fair try. Cause these days if you don’t laugh, you may cry.

******

Election Road, Election Bridge, Election Everything!

Years ago citizens – including “the electorate” living in neglected areas used to welcome State Visits by Foreign Heads of State. Because roads would be swiftly repaired and environments upgraded to mislead and impress the visitors. Of course locals welcomed the overdue upgrades and relief.