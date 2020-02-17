Cops searching for man who dropped gun on Alexander St

The police are on the hunt for a man who dropped a parcel containing an unlicensed firearm along Alexander Street and escaped after noticing a patrol on Friday night.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a press release on Saturday said that around 11.30 pm on Friday, ranks of a mobile patrol observed a male who was walking along Alexander Street with a bulky parcel acting in a suspicious manner.

He said as the police approached the suspect, he dropped the parcel and ran through an unlit yard.

The parcel was retrieved and an unlicensed pistol with two bullets was unearthed. The police combed the area in search of the suspect but he was nowhere to be seen, Ramlakhan said.