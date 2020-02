Neleissa La Rose, the four-year-old Berbice River girl who was burnt about her body almost a month ago has since undergone several surgeries in the US, all of which were successful.

In a recent Facebook post, Non-Governmental Organisation Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) announced that LaRose is progressing “well” since her arrival in the United States.

“She has undergone several extensive surgeries which were all successful,” the organisation said.