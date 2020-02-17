Police file on stabbing of Linden girl returned to DPP

The police are currently seeking further legal advice in relation to the stabbing of the 15-year-old Linden Foundation Secondary School student by one of her schoolmates during a fight last month, Commander of Region 10 Hugh Winter says.

Winter, when contacted for an update on Saturday, told Stabroek News that the case file in the matter was resent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) last week for further legal advice.

The file was previously dispatched to the DPP’s Chambers but was returned to the police with a recommendation for further investigations to be conducted.