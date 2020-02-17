APNU+AFC, PPP/C duck presidential candidates’ debate

The presidential candidates of the two major political parties contesting the March 2nd, 2020 General and Regional Elections did not participate in the presidential candidates’ debate organised by the University of Guyana unions, which was held on Thursday.

The unions, in collaboration with Move On Guyana Inc, on Thursday evening hosted a debate featuring candidates from parties contesting the 2020 polls. However, the two major parties, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) did not participate.

President of the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) Dr Jewel Thomas told the audience gathered at UG’s Education Lecture Theatre that if any party was not represented at the debate, it was due to their reluctance to respond to or accept the invitation. She had noted that invitations were extended to all the parties. Thomas said that they also presented an option to have another representative of the parties be present at the debate as it was understood that those presidential candidates may not be able to attend the event.