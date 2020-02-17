Ali pledges to invest in Region Six deep water port

Irfaan Ali, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic presidential candidate has pledged that a government led by him will invest in a deep water port in Region Six as well as a bridge over the Corentyne River in order to create massive employment within the region.

Ali told a crowd in New Amsterdam last Monday, “We must invest in the deep water port in Region Six and we will be doing it.”

He stated that the building of such a port and the bridging of the Corentyne River will transform the economy of the region and ignite growth within the county. According to him, with those two projects, Region Six can expect “the expansion of commerce, new businesses and opportunities in shipping, marketing, in technical services, in hotels, entertainment, logistics, insurance, brokerage, financial services, real housing.” He emphasised that bridging the Corentyne River would also facilitate tremendous opportunities for trade, agriculture expansion and expansion of housing services as he stated that the PPP/C has a solid housing plan to partner with the private sector so as to improve financing for citizens for housing.