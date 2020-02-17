Better co-operation with GRA on documents for imports – Gov’t Analyst

Improved cooperation between the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) and the Customs Department of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has significantly increased the documentation available to the GA-FDD for scrutiny from 3000 in 2018 to over 5000 in 2019.

This is according to Dr. Marlon Cole, Director of GA-FDD, who recently explained that the documents are in relation to drugs, cosmetics, and medical supplies. They do not, Cole said, pertain to food items. With increased access to the documentation accompanying these goods, Cole said, the GA-FDD is in a better place to ensure that substandard goods in those categories do not go into circulation in Guyana.