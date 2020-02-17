APNU+AFC boasts of improvements to communities

A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) representatives boasted about the improvements made to communities through local government at a public meeting held last evening.

According to Constituency 14 (South Ruimveldt/Ruimveldt industrial Estate) Councillor Denroy Tudor, under the APNU+AFC administration, local democracy has returned and as a result there were two local government elections held over the governing coalition’s tenure.

He told the small gathering at High Palm Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens, that a number of projects were undertaken to foster development within the communities. Tudor stated that through collaborations with the Mayor and City Council and the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority, they started the process of cleaning all the drains within the community. He declared that within two weeks or less, the “front drains” in the community will be cleaned.