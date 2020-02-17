Six trained on how to operate CT Scan

Six persons, four from New Amsterdam and two from Bartica are now qualified to operate a CT scanner, following a two-week training session, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Deputy Regional Health Officer of Region Seven, Dr. Julian Clementson was one of the trainees and outlined to a visiting team from the Ministry of Public Health, how the machine will aid in effectively diagnosing conditions, DPI said yesterday.

Residents of Bartica are already benefitting from the service of the Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan that was recently set up at the Bartica Regional Hospital.

“Thus far we have been able to do CT Scan of the brain, chest, abdomen and hip,” Dr. Clementson said.

In 2016, DPI said that the Public Health Ministry decided to place two CT scanners donated by RAD-AID International at the Bartica and New Amsterdam Hospitals. RAD-AID volunteers have overseen the installation.