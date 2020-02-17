Guyana News

Brian Sucre Junction in Mahdia beautified

The Brian Sucre Junction. (Ministry of Natural Resources photo)
The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and residents of Mahdia has completed the Brian Sucre Junction beautification project.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the project was requested by residents of the town and other persons who travel regularly to hinterland areas. The Junction is named after a former, late Commissioner of the GGMC. As a result, the Ministry in collaboration with GGMC has provided the area with signage, lights and fencing.