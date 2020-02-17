File on Brumell, Khan altercation sent to DPP

The case file on the investigation into last month’s altercation between Editor-in-Chief of the National Communication Network (NCN) Leeron Brumell and Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan has been sent for legal advice, according to Commander of Region 4(A) Edgar Thomas.

Thomas, when contacted for an update told Stabroek News that the police have since wrapped up their investigation and the file was dispatched for legal advice.

The incident had occurred on January 27th after which Brumell was sent on administrative leave in order to facilitate the investigation.