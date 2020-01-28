NCN EiC sent on leave after altercation with Head of DPI

The Editor-in-Chief of the National Communication Network (NCN), Leeron Brumell, has been sent on administrative leave following an altercation between him and Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan.

A video of the encounter posted on social media site Facebook shows a visibly upset Khan exiting the NCN offices and attempting to “slam the door” in the path of Brumell who follows him into the corridor and pushes him against the wall twice. A heated verbal exchange ensues with Brumell waving his finger in Khan’s face and reaching out to strike him at least once. The men then move out of camera range as bewildered staffers follow.

According to Enrico Woolford, Chair of the NCN Board, following the incident at the NCN offices yesterday security officers examined taped footage and recommended that Brumell be sent on leave to facilitate an investigation.