Brumell, Khan interviewed by police over altercation

The Police have interviewed both the Editor-in-Chief (EiC) of NCN and the Head of the Director Public Information (DPI) following an altercation between the two on Monday which was captured on video

Meanwhile, staff members of NCN have come out in support of their Editor in Chief (EiC) Leeron Brumell following the altercation between him and Director of Public Information (DPI) Imran Khan.

On Monday, Brumell was sent on administrative leave to facilitate an investigation into the altercation. Video which appears to show him physically attacking Khan was posted on social media site Facebook.