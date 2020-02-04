Stabbed Linden schoolgirl continues slow recovery

The 15-year-old student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School who was stabbed by one of her schoolmates during a fight two weeks ago remains hospitalised and is slowly recovering as the police investigation into the matter continues. Contacted yesterday afternoon, Commander of Region 10 Hugh Winter told Stabroek News that the alleged assailant in the matter has been reporting to the police every day.

He explained that once the investigation is completed, the file will be returned for legal advice which will determine the way forward in the matter.

The case file in the matter was previously dispatched to the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but was returned to the police with a recommendation for further investigations to be conducted. Two sisters were initially arrested for questioning in relation to the matter. Winter had previously told Stabroek News that the younger of the two sisters was first released from police custody. A few days later, the older sister was released on bail.