Linden miner gets bail on violent robbery charge

A miner charged with committing a violent robbery was granted bail last Friday after he denied the charge and told a city court that he only punched the victim.

Dennel Todd, 24, of Linden, appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and was charged with robbery with violence.

It is alleged that on January 30th, 2020, at 11 Miles, Mahdia, he robbed Michael Peters of $5,000 cash and at the time of or immediately before or after the robbery, he used personal violence towards Peters.

The unrepresented father of two pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him. However, Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan, objected to Todd being released on bail. He told the court that Todd had been positively identified by Peters after the matter was reported. He also said that the police had conducted a search on Todd and the stolen money was found along with other money.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence, the penalty the offence attracts and the offence’s prevalence in society. He further told the court that Peters suffered cuts to his face as a result of the violence inflicted on him during the attack.

Todd, however, was able to give the Magistrate a brief explanation of what happened. He said that Peters had disrespected him while he was out drinking. He said that he punched Peters and the man collapsed. He added that he was later approached by police, who searched him and found money which belonged to him. He also told the Magistrate that he had never had trouble with the law before.

After listening to both parties, the Magistrate released Todd on $50,000 bail and adjourned the proceedings until yesterday, when the matter came before the Chief Magistrate for assignment. The Chief Magistrate transferred the matter to the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court, where it is to be called on April 14th.