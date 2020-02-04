Twenty Broad and Lombard Sts families get keys to new homes

Twenty families from the Broad and Lombard streets area were last week presented with keys to their new homes as part of a Relocation and Resettlement project.
The $36 million project which was a collaborative effort between the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) and Food for the Poor (FFTP) was officially launched in June 2019, sometime after the residents of the squatting area were promised relocation.
At a ceremony which was held at the Prospect, East Bank Demerara location where the new homes were constructed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA, Lelon Saul, noted that the first phase of the “Broad and Lombard Streets Relocation and Resettlement Project” officially commenced in June 2019, with the two entities signing a Memorandum of Understanding.