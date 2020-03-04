‘Otisha’ charged with violent robbery

Otis Pearson, also known as ‘Otisha’

Already awaiting trial for child molestation, Otis Pearson, also known as ‘Otisha,’ was back before a court yesterday on a new charge.

Pearson, 42, of Lot 61 Station Street, Kitty, stood before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus to answer to a charge of robbery with violence.

It is alleged that on November 10th, 2019, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Pearson robbed Dane Peters of $100,000 Guyana currency and made use of personal violence to Peters before, during or after the robbery.

The police prosecutor had no objections to bail but informed the court that Pearson is currently before the High Court for a sexual offence case. (In 2018, Pearson was committed to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly causing a 14-year-old boy to perform a sexual act on him.)

Pearson, after pleading not guilty to the charge, was granted $70,000 bail. Pearson was also ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from Peters and to report to the officer-in-charge of Kitty Police Station every Friday.

The next hearing has been set for March 16th, 2020.