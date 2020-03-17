‘Otisha’ gets bail on violent robbery charge

Otis Pearson, known as ‘Otisha’, was yesterday granted reduced bail on a charge of robbery with violence.

Pearson, 42, of Lot 61 Station Street, Kitty, appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Court 3 of the Georgetown Magis-trates’ Court, where the case was set to continue.

Pearson, who was initially granted $70,000 bail, pleaded with the magistrate for the reduction because of a struggle with a “health condition” that was not disclosed to the court.

The magistrate thereafter agreed and reduced bail to $25,000 bail and ordered Pearson to stay at least 100 feet away from the virtual complainant and not make any contact with him, and also to report to the Kitty Police Station every Friday.

Pearson had been brought before the court on March 3 to answer to the robbery charge. It is being alleged that on November 10, 2019, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Pearson robbed Dane Peters of $100,000 and made use of personal violence before, during or after the robbery. The matter was adjourned until April 20.