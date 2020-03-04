Guyana News

Court orders cops to present men held over guns near St Ambrose

The attorney for two of the men who were arrested near the St. Ambrose Primary on Monday has secured an order for them to be brought before a court by 1.30 this afternoon, while saying that there was no evidence they were involved in any electoral irregularities.

Attorney Everton Singh-Lammy represents the two men, Sameer Bacchus and Paul Persaud, who were among a group arrested on Monday.

The group were reported to have been found in possession of illegal firearms close to St. Ambrose Primary School in Alberttown.