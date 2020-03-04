Buxton labourer succumbs to stabbing after row with relative

A Buxton labourer was murdered on Sunday night following a confrontation with a relative, who injured his mother as she attempted to part a fight.

The deceased has been identified as Daniel Akeem Amore, 18, of Section 20 ‘A’, Friendship, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

According to the police, on Sunday night, two brothers, Haslyn Williams and James Dublin were consuming alcohol when an argument ensued between them that escalated into a fight. However, Dublin’s wife, Melissa Garraway, who was present, managed to part the fight.