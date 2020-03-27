Linden sisters held for stabbing to undergo counselling

The two sisters who were accused of stabbing a 15-year-old student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School more than two months ago are to undergo counselling.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Commander of Region 10 Hugh Winter told Stabroek News that the police investigation into the matter is complete and the file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Winter said the file was subsequently returned with advice that welfare officials counsel the sisters. “…Until DPP make a further pronouncement in the matter,” he said.