Chamber of commerce ready to assist in fight against coronavirus

The Georgetown Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GCCI) has issued a number of recommendations that it feels would help stymie the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a release yesterday, the GGCI expressed its concern regarding the preparations being made to reduce the spread of the virus once local transmission occurs in Guyana, stating, “In order to do this, we need to change our behavioural patterns and adopt the approach known as Social Distancing.”

The Chamber assured that it welcomes the preparations by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and “is ready, willing and able to assist the MoPH in its efforts to increase its resources to effectively fight Covid-19.”