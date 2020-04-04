COVID-19 cases rise to 23 -appeal continues for disease to be taken seriously

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle yesterday confirmed four new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guyana, bringing the total number of positive cases to 23.

Gordon-Boyle made this disclosure during the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) update on the COVID-19 situation in Guyana, in which she explained that the four new cases had been confirmed at April 2nd.

The number of persons who have been tested increased from 75 to 83. Out of that number, 59 persons tested negative and there has been one inconclusive case.