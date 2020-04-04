Fourth COVID-19 fatality had underlying health conditions

Shadrach Stoll, the country’s latest fatality from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had a history of health complications, including diabetes and hypertension.

In a telephone interview with Stabroek News yesterday, his sister, Olive Stoll, explained that she rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) last Saturday after his blood pressure and sugar surged above the normal rates.

Shadrach, 59, a resident of Sophia, was admitted the same day, during which he was tested and confirmed to have COVID-19.