Lusignan man accused of killing daughter, 11, in ‘sacrifice’

A 33-year-old construction worker who police say “sacrificed” his 11-year-old daughter in order to get rich was remanded to prison yesterday on a murder charge.

Ganesh Ramdain appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge that between March 25 and 27, at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Varshane Ramdain.

According to the police, on March 25, around 10 am, Varshane was alone in her bedroom, which is located at the first floor of their home while her mother was on the ground floor. Ganesh allegedly went into his daughter’s room, where he choked her and tied her up to the rafter of the roof. After committing the crime, he went downstairs, raised an alarm before going back into the bedroom to cut her down.

Varshane was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was admitted as a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in an unconscious state. On March 27, around 11 am, she succumbed to her injuries.

Police revealed that Ganesh confessed to the murder in a recorded video interview in which he said that he believed that if he sacrificed her, he would get wealthy. He was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and the matter was adjourned until May 11, 2020.