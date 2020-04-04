NICIL says land sale to BK above board

The Water Street, George-town property sold to BK International days before the election, had been won through a bid by the company over a decade ago but was subsequently tied up in a court battle and resolved since 2017, the THE National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) said.

Their claims were backed up by former Privatisation Board member Lincoln Lewis, who told Stabroek News, “What the coalition government has done is complete what the PPP government started – but for whatever reason failed to do, in moving to give legal transfer to the owner.”

On Wednesday, Stabroek News reported that less than a week before the March 2nd elections, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan granted permission for a number of state assets to be sold, including the 2.5 acres of prime land at Mud Lot, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, to BK International, despite government having a caretaker status at the time.