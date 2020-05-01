Man, 67, succumbs to COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another elderly man in Guyana, bringing the death toll as a result of the virus to nine.

The death was confirmed yesterday afternoon by de facto Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, via a press release which stated that the deceased is 67-year-old Samuel Morris. The media release said that the man passed away on Wednesday evening around 8:20pm.

It was noted that the man who was diabetic was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and had suffered from other complications.