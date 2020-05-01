CARICOM recount scrutineers now due today

The High Level Team of scrutineers promised by CARICOM for the recount of the ballots from the March 2 general elections is scheduled to arrive in Guyana this afternoon. This is according to Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Yolanda Ward.

Ward indicated last evening that three persons are expected. They are Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies Cynthia Barrow-Giles, member of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission John Jarvis and supervisor of the Electoral Commission of St Vincent Sylvester King.

With their arrival it is expected that a date for the start of the exercise will be announced and the Order governing its operation will be gazetted.