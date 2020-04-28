High-level CARICOM recount team to arrive Thursday

The high-level team of scrutineers from CARICOM for the recounting of votes from the March 2nd general elections is to travel to Guyana on Thursday following the approval of a chartered flight by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF).

A statement from the taskforce last evening noted that its statutory meeting yesterday approved the request from CARICOM for officials to travel to Guyana on Thursday, April 30th for the purposes of overseeing the recount of ballots by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

CARICOM had written earlier yesterday requesting approval for the departure and landing of a chartered flight from Guyana to collect the members of the high-level team scheduled to scrutinize the National Recount.