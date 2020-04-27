CARICOM making arrangements for high-level recount team

GECOM today said that CARICOM Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque has dispatched a letter to the Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) indicating that:

1. Arrangements would be made for the members of the high-level team for the recount to be tested in their respective country using the WHO approved PCR COVID-19 test.

2. No arrival date has been determined yet.

3. Requesting approval for the departure and landing of a chartered flight from Guyana to collect the team members and return the same day. Similar arrangement for their return upon completion of the exercise.

4. Request for the WHO approved PCR COVID-19 to be administered to the team before they depart Guyana.