GDF engineer dies after motorcycle crash at Herstelling

An engineer of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Saturday succumbed to his injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident on the Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

The deceased has been identified as Theotroy Mc Donald Phillips called `Troy’, 41, of Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

Police Commander of Region 4 ‘B’ Kurleigh Simon yesterday told Stabroek News that the accident occurred at around 2.30 pm while Phillips was riding on the northern carriageway.

He said that Phillips was allegedly riding at a fast rate, lost control of his motorcycle CH 2111 and crashed into the median.

Eyewitnesses rushed to the scene and Phillips was picked up and transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. It was while receiving medical attention that he passed away.

Meanwhile, the GDF in a statement said that Phillips crashed after he lost control while he was navigating a turn. Phillips had been a member of the GDF since 2001. The force said a board of inquiry has been appointed to investigate the accident.