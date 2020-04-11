Queenstown soldier dies in motorbike crash

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank died on Thursday night after he was involved in a motorcycle accident on the Essequibo Coast.

The deceased rank has been identified as 20-year-old Jermien Jones of Sand Reef, Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

According to information provided by the GDF, the soldier who served in its Third infantry Battalion, who allegedly riding at a fast rate when he crashed.

The accident occurred at around 9.35 pm.

The GDF, in a statement posted on its Facebook Page, yesterday said as Jones rode over speed bump, he lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle toppled and Jones landed on to the roadway.

He was picked up by first responders in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival after being examined by a doctor.

The Force said a Board of Inquiry has been launched to investigate the details of the accident.

Cheif of Staff Patrick West extended condolences to Jones’ family.