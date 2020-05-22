Soldier succumbs after motorcycle accident

A 24-year-old rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) yesterday after being involved in an accident on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, according to the GDF.

The deceased rank, Private Kwasi Rodriguez, of Albouystown, who was attached to Jaguar Company, 1st Infantry Battalion, was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a car and sustained injuries.

The collision occurred at Vlissengen Road and Eping Avenue just around 10:10 am. From preliminary investigations it was revealed that Rodriguez was riding at a fast rate.