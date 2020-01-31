Army rank dies after accident on Essequibo Coast

A member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) died during the wee hours of yesterday from injuries sustained after colliding with a motor car on the Capoey Public Road, Essequibo Coast.

The dead man has been identified as Mistneo Thomas 20, of Lot 51, Middle Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

Police yesterday said that at around 11.30 pm, Thomas was riding motorcycle CK 1172. He was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Capoey Public Road at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the motor cycle causing it to end up in the path of the motorcar HB7499, which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road.