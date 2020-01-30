Soldier dies in Capoey traffic accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred yesterday at about 11.20 pm on the Capoey Public Road, Essequibo Coast, in which a member of the Guyana Defence Force lost his life.

Investigations revealed, that Private Mistnen Thomas (deceased) a male, age 20 years and of Lot 51 Middle Road Buxton ECD was the rider of motor cycle CK 1172 which was proceeding south along the eastern side of the Capoey Public Road at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the motor cycle causing it to end up in the path of the motorcar HB7499, which was proceeding north along the western side of the said road, at a normal rate of speed.

The front of the motorcycle collided with the front right-side of the said motor hire car. The impact flung Thomas into the air, the release said. Thereafter, he landed on the front right-side window screen of the motor car and then fell onto the roadway. Having suffered injuries to his head and about his body, he was picked up in an unconscious condition by passersby and transported by a Police vehicle to the Suddie Hospital, where he later died while receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the hire car and the reading was given as 0 micrograms of alcohol on the breath.