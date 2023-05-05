PhotosHuge hole at the Capoey BridgeBy Stabroek News May 5, 2023 The same day Stabroek News reported on a huge hole at the Capoey Bridge, personnel from the Ministry of Public Works and the Regional Administration in Region Two had the problem rectified. A contractor visited the site yesterday and sealed the cavity and reinstated the running strip at Capoey. Stabroek News had reported on Wednesday that residents and drivers were becoming uncomfortable using the road. The hole in the bridge had started to deteriorate causing drivers to be scared when using the bridge.Comments
Comments