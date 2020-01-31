Gov’t still silent on standoff between bauxite company, union

The Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) yesterday called on the Government to take a firm stand against the firing of nearly 290 workers by the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc, (BCGI), the union

In a decade-long rift between the union and the Russian-owned bauxite mining company, union president, Lincoln Lewis, yesterday called for an end to the situation. He said for too long RUSAL has been allowed to trample and violate the laws of the country.

Reading from a prepared speech during a press conference yesterday at the Critchlow Labour College, Lewis said, “Government must understand that it has to stand with the people. This is a blatant attempt by Russia in seeking to position itself in this hemisphere in its quest for global dominance and Guyana must not become its satellite state.”