Gov’t moving to compulsorily acquire Ocean View for sanatorium

The Government of Guyana has signalled its intention to compulsorily acquire the property on which the Ocean View International Hotel is located for the construction of a National Sanatorium.

Work on the sanatorium is in full swing at the site.

A notice published in the Official Gazette said that in order to facilitate the care and treatment of the persons suffering from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID19) and related diseases, a National Sanatorium is being constructed at the Ocean View Hotel at Liliendaal.