Date for recount to be set today

All eyes are once again turned to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) which is expected to announce a date for the start of the National Recount today.

Last Friday after finalizing the operational parameters of the proposed recount, the Commission announced that the Order governing its implementation would be gazetted after a “start date” was determined. This date in turn was dependent on the travel schedule of the High Level team of scrutineers from CARICOM.

On Monday the National COVID-19 Taskforce Force announced that a chartered flight has been approved to transport the team members to Guyana tomorrow. It was expected that the Commission would have therefore met yesterday for its weekly statutory meeting but the meeting has instead been scheduled for today.