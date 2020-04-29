Four men missing after Berbice River collision

Four persons reportedly from Sandhill Village, Upper Berbice River, are missing after their boat collided with another while heading to New Amsterdam last night.

Stabroek News was told, that the men were heading out to the town when their vessel collided with another boat around 8 pm.

As a result of the impact the four men, who are related, pitched overboard.

Stabroek News was told, that their boat was completely destroyed in the collision, while the other boat suffered some damage also.

Relatives immediately launched a search but were unable to locate them up to press time.

An investigation has been launched.