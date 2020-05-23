Accused smugglers on manslaughter charge after deadly Berbice boat crash

The five men who were on board a boat that crashed into another vessel along the Upper Berbice River, resulting in the deaths of four men, were yesterday jointly charged with manslaughter.

The accused are: Marvin Kissoon, 39, a fisherman of Lot 8 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice; Kevin Archer, 20, a labourer of Maria Henrietta Village, Berbice River; Carl Williams, 51, fisherman of Lot 6 Adelphi Settlement, East Canje Berbice; and Netram Punwasie, 38, a carpenter and Ramnarine Punwasie, 23, a labourer, both of Lot 12 Palmyra Village, Corentyne.

They all appeared yesterday at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where they were jointly charged with unlawfully killing Julian Mc Kenzie, Romario Denhart, Godfrey Denhart and Kidman Lindie on Tuesday April 28, 2020, at Sandhill Village, Berbice River.