Accused smugglers remanded on ganja trafficking charge after fatal boat crash

The five men who were on board the boat that slammed into another vessel along the Upper Berbice River on Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of four men, were yesterday remanded to prison after they were jointly charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused are: Marvin Kissoon, 39, a fisherman of Lot 8 Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice; Kevin Archer, 20, a labourer of Maria Henrietta Village, Berbice River; Carl Williams, 51, fisherman of Lot 6 Adelphi Settlement, East Canje Berbice; and Netram Punwasie, 38, a carpenter and Ramnarine Punwasie, 23, labourer, both of Lot 12 Palmyra Village, Corentyne.

The men were jointly charged at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court yesterday.