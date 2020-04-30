Bodies of four men found after Berbice River collision with ‘ganja’ boat

The bodies of the four men who were flung overboard on Tuesday evening after a ganja-carrying boat collided with theirs in the Upper Berbice River were recovered yesterday.

The bodies of Romario Denhart, 24, a certified surveyor, of Stanleytown Village, New Amsterdam; Julian Mc Kenzie, 50, a farmer of Sandhill Village, Berbice River; Denhart’s father, Freeman Denhart, 55, and Kidman Lindie, 40, both farmers of Sandhill Village, Berbice River, were discovered some fifty-five miles up the Berbice River between Katabali and Friendship by police during two searches.

The bodies, which were found a short distance away from the area where the boats collided, were positively identified by relatives, yesterday afternoon at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, after which they were transported to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour, West Coast Berbice, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations.