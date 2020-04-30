PAHO calls for ramping up of COVID-19 tests here

Forty-one persons were tested yesterday for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) – the highest daily figure – even as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Representative to Guyana called again for the ramping up of testing in the country.

During an update yesterday on Guyana’s COVID-19 statistics, de facto Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, stated that 519 persons have now been tested for the virus while the number of positive confirmed cases has increased by three to 78. The number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Guyana thus far has increased to 18 while another 18 persons are now in institutional quarantine and 52 are in institutional isolation.

With that Lawrence added that Georgetown continues to be the epicentre of the virus with the positive cases so far identified as coming from communities in North and South Georgetown. Those communities in North Georgetown are: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg. While cases from South Georgetown came from Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park. Further, Lawrence during the update, reiterated that the cases come from several of the densely populated areas within the city and as such again urged residents to adhere to the measures put in place by the authorities.