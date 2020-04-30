Recount time extended by one hour per day

An extra hour has been cleared for the daily recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections but the CARICOM Secretariat is still to advise the Guyana Elections Commission on when its team is to arrive.

“From the indication given to us by the Chairman, the start date is now formally fixed or hinged on the indication to her by the CARICOM Secretariat,” opposition-nominated GECOM Commissioner, Sase Gunraj yesterday told reporters, following an over two-hour-long meeting of the commissioners.

“She did indicate to us as well, that she hopes to get that information very shortly; perhaps during the course of today. Once we have that, I believe we can move quickly to a start date…,” he added.