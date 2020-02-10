Fifteen advance to Soca Monarch finals

Soca fever filled the Linden/Georgetown Municipal Bus Park on Saturday evening as nineteen contestants battled for a place in the 592 Soca Monarch finals and fifteen moved on.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that with her high energy performance of her song ‘Calling meh’, Lisa ‘Lisa Banton’ John set the stage for what was to follow.

Lindeners’ excitement nearly reached fever pitch when hometown boy and last year’s runner up Steven Ramphal took to the stage to spread his message of love and unity, DPI said.