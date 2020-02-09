Sacked workers, Berbice River residents call for RUSAL to go

Sacked workers of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) and residents of Aroaima, Berbice River, are calling on the government to prevent the company from resuming operations here in light of its treatment of workers.

“Let them go! Let them go!” and “Let RUSAL go!” were the chants sung yesterday by workers and residents who were guarding a barrier across the river when Sunday Stabroek visited the community.

Frustrated by the company’s unwillingness to professionally negotiate a new wages and salary deal, residents of the riverine community joined the protest in solidarity.